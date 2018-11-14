Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 293.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 251,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $470,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 158,110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $17,541,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.33 and a beta of 1.80. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

