Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.1% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 359,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,811,000 after buying an additional 86,682 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.2% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 112,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 91,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morningstar set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Macquarie restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.27.

XOM stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $342.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

