Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Given a $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) has been assigned a $6.00 price objective by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EYEG opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.92. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

