Facebook, Inc. (FB) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Arch Investments LP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $3,196,000. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $65,194,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Facebook by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after buying an additional 638,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $15,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 9,522 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $1,715,864.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,929,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 602,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $106,355,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,047,195 shares of company stock worth $354,430,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.54.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.03 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

