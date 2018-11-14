Fang (SFUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.69

Shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 3143504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFUN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fang from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fang from $4.20 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fang from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $788.40 million, a PE ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.26 million. Fang had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

