Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Shares Bought by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 1,267.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 112,697 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Farmland Partners by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 145,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Farmland Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 6,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,003.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,218.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $54,736.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,620.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,030 shares of company stock worth $284,976 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Farmland Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $245.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of -0.05.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. Research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns over 165,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

