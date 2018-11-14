FARO Technologies (FARO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

FARO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on FARO Technologies from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of FARO traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,425. The stock has a market cap of $790.53 million, a P/E ratio of 155.19 and a beta of 1.68. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.53 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FARO Technologies news, insider Simon Raab sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $992,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,209.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Hall sold 18,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $1,229,074.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,579.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,466 shares of company stock worth $3,724,558. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,810,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

