Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AMETEK (AME) Stock Price

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.97. 1,568,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,638. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $64.91 and a 52-week high of $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.14 per share, for a total transaction of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,281.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock worth $4,580,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

