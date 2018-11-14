Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chevron (CVX) Stock Price

News articles about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a daily sentiment score of 2.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Chevron’s score:

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.72. 6,982,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chevron has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.13.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $551,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-chevron-cvx-stock-price.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.