FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,786,065 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the October 15th total of 945,584 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FCB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FCB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get FCB Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCB opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. FCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. FCB Financial had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FCB Financial will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/fcb-financial-holdings-inc-fcb-sees-large-increase-in-short-interest.html.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.