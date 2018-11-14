FedEx Co. (FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Billion

Analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $17.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.43 billion. FedEx posted sales of $16.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $71.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.77 billion to $71.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.87 billion to $77.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.6% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $225.16. 1,372,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,807. FedEx has a 52 week low of $207.90 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

