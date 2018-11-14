Ferguson Plc (FERG) Receives GBX 6,436.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,436.09 ($84.10).

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,518 ($85.17) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,900 ($90.16) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Numis Securities cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,980 ($78.14) price target (up previously from GBX 5,300 ($69.25)) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Ferguson stock traded down GBX 151 ($1.97) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,036 ($65.80). The stock had a trading volume of 396,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 4,427 ($57.85) and a one year high of GBX 5,722 ($74.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

