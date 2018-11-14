Ffcm LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total transaction of $115,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total value of $25,088,832.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,088,832.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,142 shares of company stock valued at $113,622,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Netflix and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Netflix from $503.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.74.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $294.40 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.38 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

