Ffcm LLC Lowers Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Ffcm LLC lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VMware to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.04.

VMW opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.46 and a one year high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. VMware had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,161,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.73, for a total transaction of $1,774,346.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 218,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,334,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,608 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

