Ffcm LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Ffcm LLC cut its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of KHC opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $82.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

