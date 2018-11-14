Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Announces Earnings Results

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.55, Morningstar.com reports.

NASDAQ FCSC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 157,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,347. Fibrocell Science has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fibrocell Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Fibrocell Science as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Fibrocell Science from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

