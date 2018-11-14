Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Stake Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,671,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,353,000 after purchasing an additional 196,434 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $479,704,000 after purchasing an additional 701,796 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,994,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after purchasing an additional 86,862 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $1,906,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,329.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis-stake-raised-by-associated-banc-corp.html.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.