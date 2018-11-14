Financial Analysis: iCAD (ICAD) vs. Its Rivals

iCAD (NASDAQ: ICAD) is one of 116 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare iCAD to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCAD and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $28.10 million -$14.25 million -4.61 iCAD Competitors $1.51 billion $100.16 million -167.28

iCAD’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iCAD and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD Competitors 662 2434 4594 222 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 406.88%. Given iCAD’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

iCAD has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -56.53% -62.50% -27.01% iCAD Competitors -37.27% -65.80% -18.05%

Summary

iCAD rivals beat iCAD on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

