Financial Analysis: Tian Ge Interactive (TGRVF) & Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

Tian Ge Interactive (OTCMKTS:TGRVF) and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tian Ge Interactive has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Tian Ge Interactive does not pay a dividend. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ge Interactive and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ge Interactive N/A N/A N/A Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC 53.66% 11.43% 5.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tian Ge Interactive and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ge Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus target price of $14.08, suggesting a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC is more favorable than Tian Ge Interactive.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tian Ge Interactive and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ge Interactive $135.56 million 7.53 $47.96 million N/A N/A Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC $51.51 million 5.99 $19.22 million $1.61 7.75

Tian Ge Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC.

Summary

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC beats Tian Ge Interactive on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services .big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company's total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It does not take board seat in the company.

