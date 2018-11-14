Financial Contrast: Valley National Bancorp (VLY) versus JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. $113.90 billion 3.33 $24.44 billion $6.87 16.08

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 23.39% 13.90% 1.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Valley National Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 7 14 0 2.67

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $13.96, suggesting a potential upside of 38.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $123.64, suggesting a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Valley National Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks, such as fixed rate securities and federal funds; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance products; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leases, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 237 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The Commercial Banking segment offers financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The Asset & Wealth Management segment provides investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. As of October 1, 2018, the company operated through a network of approximately 5,100 branches. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

