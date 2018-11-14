Finisar (FNSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Finisar continues to expand its product line of optical subsystems through R&D activities to meet the evolving customer needs. The company believes in low cost and high value-added product manufacturing as a way to enhance revenues. It has low-cost manufacturing facilities in Ipoh, Malaysia and Wuxi, China, which minimizes the cost of production driven by cheap and efficient availability of labor. The company’s revenues are likely to increase manifold with the commercial deployment of 5G in China. Leveraging its sound engineering experience and technical knowhow, Finisar further aims to maintain a leading position in the optical subsystems and components industry. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. The current restrictions on export to China pose significant threat to Finisar’s business as majority of its revenues comes from overseas.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNSR. BidaskClub cut Finisar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Finisar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Finisar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Finisar from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Finisar to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finisar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.99.

FNSR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. 1,272,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,967. Finisar has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Finisar’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Finisar will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finisar news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 483,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,883.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNSR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finisar in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Finisar by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Finisar by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Finisar in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

