Fire Lotto Hits 24-Hour Volume of $128,067.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $816,426.00 and approximately $128,067.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,971,260 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

