First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.7% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,609,000 after acquiring an additional 437,808 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,520,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 353,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 932.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 345,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 54.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 954,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,041,000 after acquiring an additional 335,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $116.55 and a 52-week high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,406,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

