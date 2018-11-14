First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in First Merchants Co. (FRME)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 108.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Biegel & Waller LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on First Merchants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

FRME opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 30.43%. On average, analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 26,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $1,277,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,647.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael C. Rechin sold 15,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $729,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 86 shares of company stock worth $3,849. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

