First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Ingevity worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGVT. FMR LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 240.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 611,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,025,000 after acquiring an additional 431,313 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $19,759,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 194.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 240,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 158,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Ingevity by 30.5% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 554,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,807,000 after acquiring an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $106.59.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.50 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 47.45% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital set a $98.00 price target on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

