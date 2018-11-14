First Trust Advisors LP Sells 16,052 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 685.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,160,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd.

