First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) Stake Lifted by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $53.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

