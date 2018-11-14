FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.90.

FE stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

