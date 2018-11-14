Fitbit (FIT) Given “Buy” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $6.50 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fitbit reported impressive third-quarter 2018 results on the back of strength in its smartwatches and trackers. Also, new features and services, increased brand awareness, expanded global distribution and presence in the corporate wellness market will continue to be the growth drivers in our view. Moreover, Fitbit’s recovery initiatives that include cost structuring and focus on new smartwatches, are likely to boost demand for its products. However, Fitbit is currently grappling with mounting competition from Apple and Xiaomi in the wearables space which impacted its results. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FIT. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fitbit from $4.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Fitbit and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fitbit from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fitbit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Shares of NYSE FIT opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Fitbit has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fitbit will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fitbit news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $6,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,332 shares in the company, valued at $263,305.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,288.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,032,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,825 in the last ninety days. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fitbit by 736.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,679,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,907 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fitbit in the third quarter worth $942,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Fitbit by 212.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Fitbit by 22.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,513,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fitbit by 58.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,205,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

