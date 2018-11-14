Five9 (FIVN) and NantHealth (NH) Head-To-Head Survey

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.9% of NantHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -1.90% 0.88% 0.32% NantHealth -124.02% -49.56% -20.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Five9 and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 5 6 0 2.42 NantHealth 0 1 2 0 2.67

Five9 currently has a consensus price target of $40.18, indicating a potential downside of 3.15%. NantHealth has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 238.00%. Given NantHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NantHealth is more favorable than Five9.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five9 and NantHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $200.23 million 12.18 -$8.96 million ($0.17) -244.06 NantHealth $86.68 million 1.81 -$175.21 million ($1.12) -1.28

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five9 beats NantHealth on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The company's solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. It has a strategic partnership with Fuze. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solution, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from various sources to enhance decision-making. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, whole transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

