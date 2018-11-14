Flaxscript (FLAX) Market Capitalization Tops $24,793.00

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Flaxscript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flaxscript has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flaxscript has a market capitalization of $24,793.00 and $153.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flaxscript alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00017381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00148363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00235765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.44 or 0.10281922 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Flaxscript Coin Profile

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,627,236 coins. Flaxscript’s official website is flaxscript.org.

Buying and Selling Flaxscript

Flaxscript can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flaxscript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flaxscript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flaxscript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flaxscript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flaxscript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.