Flinton Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in General Electric (GE)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 28.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 147,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 36.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,882,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 776,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 98.0% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 691,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.61.

GE opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

