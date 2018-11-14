FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Koninklijke Philips makes up 0.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 249.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.2% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/fny-investment-advisers-llc-invests-2-73-million-in-koninklijke-philips-nv-phg.html.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.