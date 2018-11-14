Foot Locker (FL) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of FL stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

