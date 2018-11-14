Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $320,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 43,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

