Forsta AP Fonden Invests $4.94 Million in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stock

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $83,230,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $55,821,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 610.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 538,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,668,000 after buying an additional 462,838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,339,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4,317.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 367,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 359,449 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $3,472,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Forsta AP Fonden Invests $4.94 Million in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/forsta-ap-fonden-invests-4-94-million-in-paychex-inc-payx-stock.html.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.