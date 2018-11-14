Forsta AP Fonden Sells 19,800 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,616.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $924,287.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.62.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

