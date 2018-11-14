Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,986 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.51% of Glacier Bancorp worth $18,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,769 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,939,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $46.28.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.01 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

