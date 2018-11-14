Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,193 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.41% of Penn National Gaming worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $6,307,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 61,460.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,694 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $234,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,642 shares in the company, valued at $897,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6,177.13%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

