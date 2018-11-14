FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS: FSUGY) is one of 50 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FORTESCUE METAL/S to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORTESCUE METAL/S’s competitors have a beta of 5.47, indicating that their average stock price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FORTESCUE METAL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. FORTESCUE METAL/S pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 45.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FORTESCUE METAL/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S Competitors -313.37% -11.23% -2.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FORTESCUE METAL/S $6.89 billion $879.00 million 8.42 FORTESCUE METAL/S Competitors $6.29 billion $843.29 million 15.11

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. FORTESCUE METAL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FORTESCUE METAL/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORTESCUE METAL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S Competitors 366 1146 1347 82 2.39

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 33.76%. Given FORTESCUE METAL/S’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FORTESCUE METAL/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FORTESCUE METAL/S beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.