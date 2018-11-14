Fortis Inc (FTS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Saturday, December 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

TSE:FTS opened at C$46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.09. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$39.38 and a 1 year high of C$48.73.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.66114971438622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTS. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fortis from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Fortis from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their target price on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

