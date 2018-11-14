Fortis Inc (FTS) Holdings Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,147 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortis by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.16.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

