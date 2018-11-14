Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 316.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,151 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

