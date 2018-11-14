Forty Seven (FTSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSV traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 76,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,109. Forty Seven has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

In other Forty Seven news, major shareholder Peter Nieh bought 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $1,024,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Schaepe bought 66,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,126.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 300,900 shares of company stock worth $4,540,995 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTSV. Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Forty Seven from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Forty Seven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

