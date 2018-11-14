Forward Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Forward Management LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 42,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 35,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $9,709,653.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,258,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,406 shares of company stock worth $11,420,610 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

