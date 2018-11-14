Forward Management LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Forward Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6,463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 768,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 757,236 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 554.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 371,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after buying an additional 314,519 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,012,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after buying an additional 222,914 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

GWRE stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $565,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $35,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,642.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,718,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

