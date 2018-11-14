Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) – KeyCorp raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fossil Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the accessories brand company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fossil Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Fossil Group from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $929.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.40 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.30 million. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,660 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 25,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $674,910.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 26,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $679,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

