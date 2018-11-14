Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRA. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.50 ($98.26).

FRA opened at €69.24 ($80.51) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

