Frederic B. Luddy Sells 32,500 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $5,511,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at $47,889,332.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NOW traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of -159.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.25. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $112.84 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $102,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.44.

WARNING: “Frederic B. Luddy Sells 32,500 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/frederic-b-luddy-sells-32500-shares-of-servicenow-inc-now-stock-2.html.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.