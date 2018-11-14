Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FME. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($111.74) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cfra set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.64 ($104.23).

Shares of FME opened at €71.10 ($82.67) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 1-year high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

